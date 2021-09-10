Whistleblower Loses Appeal Over Gulf Bank Firing

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 10, 2021, 5:59 PM BST) -- Gulf International Bank's British subsidiary was entitled to dismiss its head of financial audits after she made whistleblower complaints because she launched what was viewed as an "unacceptable personal attack" on the lender's head of legal, an employment appeal judge found Friday. The decision by Employment Appeal Tribunal Judge Simon Auerbach backed a lower tribunal decision in favor of Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd. He said that ruling properly concluded that the reason for dismissing the head of financial audits could be viewed separately from the protected disclosures that the woman had made. The managers who decided to dismiss the woman...

