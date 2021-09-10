Apple Must End App Steering But Beats Monopoly Claim

By Bryan Koenig (September 10, 2021, 11:56 AM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday ordered Apple to let Epic Games and other app developers steer customers to outside platforms for purchases but also allowed the Silicon Valley giant to keep other restrictions in place, including blocking apps and alternative distribution mechanisms from outside the iPhone App Store. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said Fortnite developer Epic Games "overreached" in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File) U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers concluded that Apple is not a "monopolist," siding with Epic on only one count of the Fortnite game developer's antitrust complaint, under California's unfair competition...

