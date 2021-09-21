Akin Gump Lands Senior SDNY Fraud, Cybercrime Prosecutor

By Rachel Scharf (September 21, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has pulled in veteran prosecutor Ian McGinley from his most recent role co-leading complex fraud and cybercrime cases for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office, the firm announced Tuesday. McGinley joins as a partner in Akin Gump's white collar defense and government investigations practice after more than 10 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York. During that time, he led two different departments, oversaw roughly 30 trials and convicted high-profile white collar defendants. The veteran prosecutor also served as the office's coronavirus fraud coordinator, overseeing all pandemic-related cases, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS