Cravath Guides Black & Decker's $375M Turf Care Biz Buy

By Jasmin Jackson (September 13, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Stanley Black & Decker plans to snag turf-care equipment maker Excel Industries in a $375 million cash deal led by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, the company said on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. said it will buy Excel Industries, the parent company of turf-care equipment brands Hustler Turf Equipment and BigDog Mower Co., with cash on hand and proceeds from borrowings. Stanley Black & Decker CEO James M. Loree said in a statement that the deal is a "strategically important bolt-on acquisition" as the company builds an "outdoor products leader." "Excel brings a range of premier, commercial grade and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS