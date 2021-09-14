'Varsity Blues' Jury Hears BigLaw Atty's Deal With Mastermind

By Chris Villani (September 14, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- "Varsity Blues" prosecutors on Tuesday began building their case that two parents bribed their children's way into elite colleges, playing tapes for a Boston federal jury on which the former co-chair of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and other defendants not on trial were recorded striking shady "side door" deals with the scheme's ringleader. The calls involving William "Rick" Singer, the mastermind of the scheme, came on the second day of trial against former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz and hedge fund founder John Wilson, the first two defendants in the sprawling case to go before a jury. Abdelaziz and Wilson have argued that...

