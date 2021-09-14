Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mallinckrodt Aims To Push Back Ch. 11 Plan Hearing Until Oct.

By Rick Archer (September 14, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Mallinckrodt Corp. on Tuesday told a Delaware bankruptcy judge it wants to push back the confirmation hearing for its Chapter 11 plan to October to allow for more time to finalize changes to the plan created by recent creditor settlements.

At a virtual hearing, counsel for Mallinckrodt told U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge John Dorsey that the company will be consulting with him to find a date in October to begin the hearing, originally scheduled to start Sept. 21.

"I think we just need a few days to finalize the revised plan," Mallinckrodt counsel Anupama Yerramalli said.

The company and its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!