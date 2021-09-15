Former Aetna Consultant Says Co. Lied For Medicaid Funding

By Alyssa Aquino (September 15, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A nursing consultant accused Aetna Inc. of overstating the size of its pediatric provider network to illegally obtain Medicaid funding for Pennsylvania children's preventative care, according to a whistleblower complaint in federal court. Despite assurances to state agencies that its network was large enough to cover children enrolled in Pennsylvania's Medicaid program, Aetna had assigned tens of thousands of children to pediatric primary care physicians who had died years prior, were out of state, retired or weren't pediatric physicians and then covered it up with fake reports, said whistleblower Carol Wessner. "The children involved generally do not access primary care at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS