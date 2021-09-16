Payne Hicks Beach Adds Ex-Simmons Financial Fraud Lawyer

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 16, 2021, 5:06 PM BST) -- Payne Hicks Beach has nabbed a litigator from Simmons & Simmons to join its disputes practice as a partner in its London office, as the firm aims to make its litigation team more equipped to deal with international financial crime. Paul Dorrans, who has over 15 years' experience advising on financial disputes and served most recently at Simmons & Simmons LLP in its Hong Kong office, will join Payne Hicks Beach LLP as a partner to focus on regulatory investigations, fraud and financial crime. "Payne Hicks has a brilliant pedigree and a fantastic selection of practitioners here in London, with great...

