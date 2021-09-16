Netflix Sued For 'Grossly Sexist' Portrayal In 'Queen's Gambit'

By Craig Clough (September 16, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Georgian chess champion Nona Gaprindashvili sued Netflix on Thursday for at least $5 million over her portrayal in "The Queen's Gambit," saying the show's assertion that she never played against men in the 1960s is "manifestly false" as well as "grossly sexist and belittling." Georgian chess champion Nona Gaprindashvili, seen here playing 28 men at once in 1965, accused Netflix of defamation over her portrayal in "The Queen's Gambit." The main characters and situations in the 2020 series are fictional, although it references some real people and chess players from the 1950s and '60s while telling the story of a fictional female chess prodigy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS