NY Debt Enforcement Alternatives For Cannabis Lenders

By Joseph Cioffi, Seiji Newman and Christine DeVito (September 23, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Lenders in many industries are often impeded in enforcement efforts by a borrower's bankruptcy filing, but not so in the cannabis space. As a consequence of the federal government's continued criminalization of cannabis, protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code is likely out of reach for marijuana-related businesses, or MRBs. In fact, bankruptcy courts tend to dismiss cases where any proposed plan would be funded by money received from MRBs. As a result, struggling MRBs, as well as their lenders and other creditors, must turn to state alternatives. Lenders must therefore stay acutely aware of enforcement procedures under these state law alternatives,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS