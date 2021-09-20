Investors Lose Bid To Link Bond Losses To Beaufort Fraud

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 20, 2021, 3:42 PM BST) -- Four investors lost their bid Monday to recover significant losses from renewable energy bonds linked to Beaufort Securities through Britain's financial compensation scheme after a judge ruled the troubled stockbroker was not to blame. A High Court judge has rejected the claim from the FSCS, saying four investors had all invested in the original renewable energy bonds, which Beaufort had nothing to do with. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) High Court Judge Rowena Collins Rice rejected the claim from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, saying the four investors' losses were not the fault of Beaufort Securities Ltd., because they had each originally put...

