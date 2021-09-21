UK Crime Agency Chief To Step Down After 5 Years

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 21, 2021, 5:29 PM BST) -- The head of the National Crime Agency plans to step down from her position as director general of one of the U.K.'s top law enforcement agencies after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis. Lynne Owens said on Friday that she will resign from the top job after 32 years in law enforcement and five years at the NCA. Owens said she made the decision after taking sick leave during the summer to receive cancer treatment. "Throughout my service, I have sought to focus on our responsibilities to the public and those I lead before myself and I cannot, with integrity, conclude that...

