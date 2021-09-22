Pinsent Masons Advises Selecta On £250M Pension Deal

By Irene Madongo (September 22, 2021, 3:53 PM BST) -- The retirement scheme of coffee machine operator Selecta UK inked a £250 million ($380 million) buy-in deal with Legal and General Assurance Society Ltd., the pensions risk transfer business said Wednesday. Legal and General said the deal secures the benefit payments of approximately 1,000 retirees and 1,000 deferred members. It added that the "smooth" asset transfer was helped by the fact that the Selecta UK Pension Plan has an existing relationship with Legal and General — the scheme worked with its investment management unit since 1992. As its asset manager for nearly 30 years, Legal and General was familiar with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS