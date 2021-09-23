Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Varsity Blues' Kids' Choice Of Sport Didn't Matter, Jury Hears

By Chris Villani (September 23, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A hedge fund founder accused of bribing his daughters' way into top schools as fake athletic recruits told the mastermind of the "Varsity Blues" scheme that one child's choice of sport "doesn't matter" and the other could be a sailor even though she "hates sailing," jurors heard Thursday.

The taped call was played by prosecutors in a federal courtroom in Boston as they sought to prove John Wilson's $1.5 million payment to ringleader-turned-government cooperator William "Rick" Singer was a bribe to get Wilson's daughters into Stanford University and Harvard University.

At the government's direction, Singer called Wilson and told him he was working...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!