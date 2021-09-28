Invest Bank PSC Pursues Businessman For £19M Debt

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 28, 2021, 5:53 PM BST) -- A United Arab Emirates lender has secured permission to use evidence in its £19 million ($26 million) commercial fraud claim in England against a Lebanese businessman for Canadian litigation it has also launched against him to recover unpaid debts from company loans he guaranteed. Invest Bank PSC will be able to use information that Ahmad Mohammad El-Husseini provided in response to an asset freezing order slapped upon him in England for the Canadian proceedings, according to a High Court consent order. The documents include an affidavit provided by El-Husseini, according to the Sept. 2 order, which recently became publicly available....

