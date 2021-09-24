SPAC Investor Sues Over Post-Deal Slide Of Telehealth Co.

By Jeff Montgomery (September 24, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A blank-check company stockholder whose shares began a deep nosedive immediately after its $1.35 billion reverse merger with digital health management venture UpHealth has sued sponsor Avi Katz and others in Delaware, claiming fiduciary duty breaches and unjust enrichment. The suit filed in Chancery Court late Thursday targeted Katz — an architect of multiple special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, deals — as well as Katz-controlled deal sponsor GigAcquisitions2. Also named were the directors or officers of GigCapital2 Inc., the public shell that acquired UpHealth and took it public along with telehealth solutions provider Cloudbreak Health. The enterprise subsequently lost more than...

