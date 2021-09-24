Man Imprisoned For 28 Months For Forging Trust Deed

By Silvia Martelli (September 24, 2021, 4:20 PM BST) -- A British businessman was sentenced on Friday to nearly two and a half years in prison for forging a trust deed to help another man minimize restitution payments owed to victims of a multimillion-pound investment fraud. Stephen Allen was sentenced to 28 months in prison when he appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London and banned from being director of a company for the next eight years, the Financial Conduct Authority said. Allen, 69, pleaded guilty to forgery in July in a case brought by the FCA against Renwick Haddow, a British businessman, for operating several unauthorized investment schemes. "This is a serious facilitating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS