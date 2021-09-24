Jury Hears USC Coach Never Heard Of 'Varsity Blues' Recruit

By Chris Villani (September 24, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A former assistant coach for the University of Southern California's women's basketball team told a Boston jury Friday she never heard of a purported recruit who prosecutors say got into the school as part of the "Varsity Blues" admissions scheme. The testimony capped off the first two weeks of trial for John Wilson, a hedge fund founder, and Gamal Abdelaziz, a former casino magnate. Both are charged with paying or agreeing to pay large sums of money to get their children admitted to top colleges through mastermind William "Rick" Singer's side-door scheme, which involved bribing coaches to pass the children off...

