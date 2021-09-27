Nike Takes Footwear Patent Fight To Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (September 27, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Nike is bringing its eight-year patent fight with Adidas to the Federal Circuit for a third time, arguing that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board made several errors when it sided with Adidas to wipe out Nike's footwear stitching patent. The Oregon-based footwear giant lodged its debut brief Friday in its latest appeals court fight with Adidas AG in their long-simmering war over a 2012 Nike patent, which covers running shoes that use textile fabrics and which Nike uses to cover its Flyknit brand. The company is appealing the latest ruling on the patent from the PTAB, which found in March...

