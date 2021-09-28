Dana Gas Wins $608M Award Against Iran's Oil Co.

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 28, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas announced on Tuesday that it has won a 2.23 billion UAE dirham ($607.5 million) award from state-owned National Iranian Oil Co. over a gas supply dispute. The underlying dispute stems from a 25-year gas sales agreement with National Iranian Oil and Dana Gas' parent Crescent National Gas Corp. over claims National Iranian Oil didn't deliver gas it was supposed to. Dana Gas announced the arbitral award in a disclosure to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Tuesday. It said the award stemmed from one of two arbitrations with an undisclosed "international arbitration tribunal," which...

