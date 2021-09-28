Visa, Mastercard Swipe Fee MDL Gets Class Cert.

By Khorri Atkinson (September 28, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A New York judge has partially granted class action status in multidistrict litigation accusing Visa, Mastercard and several U.S. banks of jointly maintaining a series of anti-competitive rules that causes merchants to pay high transaction fees. Chief U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie's order on Monday remains sealed, but the case docket says that class members will consist of all individuals or businesses that accepted credit or debit cards issued by Visa and/or Mastercard in the U.S. at any time between Dec. 18 and the date of the court's final judgment in this case. Judge Brodie has approved the challengers' requests...

