Ex-Compliance Chief Denies Misdirecting Crypto-Funds

By Joanne Faulkner (October 15, 2021, 3:42 PM BST) -- A former compliance officer at a cryptocurrency company has claimed he was pressured into sidestepping rules on safeguarding electronic money after being accused in an English lawsuit of misappropriating funds. Sameer Ismail has denied claims by the company at the High Court that he misdirected corporate and client cash into bank accounts that he ultimately controlled, in a defense that has now been made public. The company had difficulty gaining access to banking facilities in Britain to make payments, Ismail said. He says in his defense that he was "asked by and pressured" by the president of the company, Uphold HQ Inc.,...

