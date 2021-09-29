9th Circ. Revives Psychiatric Med Mal Suit Against VA Hospital

By Jonathan Capriel (September 29, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived a medical malpractice suit launched by a veteran over treatment received at a Seattle VA hospital, finding that the lower court misapplied the Federal Employees' Compensation Act to her allegations of bullying when dismissing her federal tort malpractice claims. The three-judge panel said on Tuesday that U.S. Navy veteran and VA nurse Sabelita Hawkins' lawsuit against the United States by way of malpractice claims logged against the VA Puget Sound Health Care System can proceed. The lower court dismissed her federal tort suit because the alleged malpractice occurred when doctors were treating an injury Hawkins said...

