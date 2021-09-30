Wash. County Settles DOJ Suit Over Judge's Sexual Misconduct

By Anne Cullen (September 30, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice brokered a settlement with a Washington county over the sexual misconduct of former county Judge Scott Gallina, who was arrested two years ago on charges he raped a deputy clerk in his chambers. As part of the deal, which was announced Wednesday in a Washington federal court filing, Asotin County will pay $100,000 to a former deputy clerk who said she was repeatedly sexually harassed and assaulted by Gallina when she worked for the judge between 2017 and 2019. Gallina, who served five years as the Superior Court judge in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties, is awaiting...

