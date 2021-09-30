UK, European Crime Agencies Ink Post-Brexit Work Deal

By Irene Madongo (September 30, 2021, 2:22 PM BST) -- Britain's National Crime Agency and Europol have signed a cooperation arrangement committing both agencies to work together in fighting organized crime and terrorism after the U.K. left the European Union last December. The British enforcement agency said on Wednesday that the deal will sit within the UK-EU Trade And Cooperation Agreement, which governs the relationship between the two jurisdictions after Brexit. The December 2020 agreement enabled National Crime Agency liaison officers to be present at the headquarters of Europol — the bloc's law enforcement agency — and cleared the path for the swift exchange of data. The working and administrative arrangement...

