Nigerians Fight To Stay In Upcoming Shell Oil Spill Trial

By Joanne Faulkner (September 30, 2021, 6:24 PM BST) -- Counsel for 27,000 Nigerians urged a London appellate panel Thursday for more time to detail when they were allegedly affected by a 2011 oil spill, arguing that preventing them from doing so would keep all but a handful of individuals from pursuing their claims against Shell. Graham Dunning QC, representing two Nigerian landowners who wish to represent the residents living across a stretch of the West African country's coast roughly the size of Belgium, said that only four individuals and five communities can now contest the limitation period during a trial next year to decide which claims go forward. The claimants are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS