'Varsity Blues' Jury Won't Hear Ringleader's 'Side-Door' Pitch

By Chris Villani (September 30, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Two parents on trial in the "Varsity Blues" case can't play recordings for jurors in which the scheme's mastermind makes his college admissions "side-door" sound like a legitimate operation, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled from the bench Thursday. Lawyers for former Wynn Resorts Ltd. executive Gamal Abdelaziz and hedge fund founder John Wilson had hoped to play a number of recordings and introduce emails to show that William "Rick" Singer never presented his plot to pass off their children as fake athletes as elicit. In one video, Singer is recorded talking to a group of Starbucks employees about his so-called "side door" method...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS