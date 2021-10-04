High Court Won't Hear Calif.'s Immunity Plea In Takings Suit

By Clark Mindock (October 4, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider an effort by a California state agency to overturn lower court decisions saying it couldn't rely on sovereign immunity to dodge a suit over seized oil assets from a bankrupt company. The decision means that the California State Lands Commission must face a suit filed by the trustee for bankrupt oil driller Venoco LLC claiming the agency seized some of its assets just before it filed Chapter 11 proceedings, and didn't pay for what it took. The assets the agency seized were on leased state lands, and they included a drilling platform,...

