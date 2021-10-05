HFW Hires White Collar Crime Partners In London

By Najiyya Budaly (October 5, 2021, 1:11 PM BST) -- Holman Fenwick Willan LLP has hired two white-collar criminal defense and investigations experts from Greenberg Traurig to join its London practice. Barry Vitou and Anne-Marie Ottaway joined HFW on Monday, the firm said. The pair join from Greenberg Traurig LLP, where Vitou was global co-chair of the U.S. team's white-collar defense and special investigations practice, as well as heading its London offering. Ottaway spent 13 years at the Serious Fraud Office before making the move to her new employer. "Barry and Anne-Marie have a formidable track record of handling investigations and defending clients in high-profile cases, and will be a great...

