UK Probes $4B Gallagher Deal For Willis Reinsurance Unit

By Silvia Martelli (October 5, 2021, 1:01 PM BST) -- The antitrust watchdog has launched an investigation into the anticipated acquisition of the reinsurance broking division of Willis Towers Watson by rival Arthur J. Gallagher. The Competition and Market Authority said on Monday that it has opened an investigation into the potential transaction to assess whether it might harm competition. The CMA is considering whether the deal is likely to lead to "a substantial lessening" of competition in the market. Willis Towers, which is based in London, announced in August that it wanted to sell its reinsurance broking division to Illinois-based Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for up to $4 billion. The deal was...

