Fitbit Gets PTAB To Nix Most Of Health Monitoring Patent

By Adam Lidgett (October 5, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated most of a Philips medical device communication patent challenged by Fitbit Inc., saying those claims were either obvious or anticipated by earlier patents.

A three-judge panel on Monday found that a dozen claims in the Philips North America LLC patent-at-issue — U.S. Patent No. 7,088,233 B2 — were not patentable.

The patent is meant to couple personal medical devices with wireless location functions to let health professionals know if someone needs medical attention, according to court documents.

But the panel said that some claims were anticipated by a patent referred to as Jacobsen, which...

