Yelp Must Turn Over User Info In Botox Doc's Defamation Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (October 7, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has determined Yelp can be subject to a subpoena aimed at uncovering the identities of anonymous users who left reviews for a cosmetic doctor and his New York medical practice, finding statements like "Botox is fake" and allegations that he operates out of a duffel bag establish a prima facie defamation claim. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave on Wednesday granted a motion for expedited discovery by Dr. Muhammad Mirza and his practice, Allied Medical and Diagnostic Services LLC, saying a third-party subpoena on the customer review website "may be the only tool at [Mirza's] disposal to determine"...

