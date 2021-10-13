Vineyard Owner's Actions Reckless In FBAR Dispute, Judge Says

By David Hansen (October 13, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The California owner of a New Zealand vineyard willfully failed to report her foreign bank accounts for 2012 and 2013, a federal court ruled Wednesday, finding she ignored clear signs that she had to file. The vineyard owner, Timberly Hughes, deliberately checked boxes on her Schedule B tax form indicating she had a foreign account, yet she did not file the form, known as an FBAR, for reporting it, U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero said. The failure rose above negligence to recklessness, he said. However, the judge found that Hughes' failure to file FBARs for the 2010 and 2011...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS