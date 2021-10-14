LA County Prosecutors Accuse Gascón Of 'Political Cronyism'

By Hailey Konnath (October 14, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The union representing Los Angeles County prosecutors has accused District Attorney George Gascón of "political cronyism" by appointing ineligible political supporters to certain protected positions in his office, asking a state court Thursday to grant an injunction while the prosecutors appeal the appointments. The Association of Deputy District Attorneys for Los Angeles County claims that Gascón violated the law by appointing political supporters to civil service protected positions in the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The union urged a Los Angeles County superior court to issue an injunction preventing Gascón from "continuing to violate the law" with more such appointments,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS