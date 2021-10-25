House Panel Probes NFL, GC's Role In Washington Inquiry

By Sue Reisinger (October 25, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee wants to know how the National Football League dealt with one team's sexual harassment probe, what role general counsel Jeffrey Pash played in the probe, and how the league and its teams handle nondisclosure agreements. In a letter dated Oct. 21, the committee wrote to the NFL's commissioner, Roger Goodell, asking the league to provide documents and information about an earlier investigation into sexual harassment and bullying at the Washington Football Team. The House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy joined in the request, which set a deadline of Nov. 4 to receive the...

