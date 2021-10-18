Atty Who Leaked Supreme Court Ruling Calls Court Biased

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 18, 2021, 7:19 PM BST) -- A lawyer argued on Monday that the U.K. Supreme Court shouldn't be able to sanction him for contempt of court for leaking its draft judgment backing Heathrow Airport's expansion plans because it's too biased to serve as an impartial tribunal. Attorney Tim Crosland, the director of eco-nonprofit Plan B, challenged the top court's decision in May fining him £5,000 ($6,900) and ordering him to pay £15,000 for the government's litigation costs. Crosland has admitted to deliberately breaking an embargo on the judgment about the proposed new runway at London's main airport to generate publicity about the environmental consequences of the project....

