Deutsche Telekom Opposes India's Bid To Toss $132M Award

By Victoria McKenzie (October 18, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A German telecom company told a D.C. federal judge that India's "deliberate misinterpretation" of its investment treaty with Germany is a "transparent delay tactic" and that, if humored, it could prevent investors from using international arbitration to resolve breach of contract disputes.

In an opposition brief filed Friday, Deutsche Telekom AG asked the court to reject India's bid to dismiss the enforcement of a $132 million award for a terminated satellite contract, saying the country's objections to the court's subject matter jurisdiction under the Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act are actually defenses to enforcement under the New York Convention — an international treaty...

