Spike Lee Hit With Copyright Suit Over 'American Skin'

By Adam Lidgett (October 20, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Filmmakers Spike Lee and Nate Parker have been hit with a copyright lawsuit claiming that Parker's 2019 movie "American Skin" ripped off a script written by a screenwriting duo. Selton and Langston Shaw and their company Changing the World Films LLC launched a complaint in Washington, D.C., federal court on Wednesday against Lee, Parker and various companies behind the production, distribution and copyright holding of "American Skin." The complaint said that "American Skin," which was written and directed by Parker, is substantially similar to the Shaws' screenplay called "A Routine Stop." Both works are about "police violence against Black men and...

