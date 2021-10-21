UK Gov't Weighs Crackdown On 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Market

By Silvia Martelli (October 21, 2021, 1:43 PM BST) -- The government announced proposals on Thursday to regulate interest-free "buy now, pay later" lenders to protect consumers from harm. HM Treasury said it wants the products to be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority because they have become increasingly popular during the pandemic and have a potential to cause serious damage to consumers. "Buy now, pay later can be a helpful way to manage your finances, but there is a real risk that consumers could be harmed as these agreements become ever more popular," John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury, said. "By stepping in and regulating, we're making sure people...

