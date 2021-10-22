Tax Partner Rejoins Venable's Estate Planning Group

By David Hansen (October 22, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A former tax partner at Venable LLP has rejoined the firm after a stint at Fox Rothschild LLP and will serve clients in the Los Angeles office, Venable announced. Daniel Lorenzen, who was with Venable from 2013 to 2019, will be a partner in the estate planning group and counsel clients on all aspects of estates including tax planning, business succession and preparing wills and trusts, Venable said in a news release Wednesday. "Dan is widely respected for the caliber of his counsel, and is known by clients to provide thorough yet efficient solutions tailored to each of their individual wealth...

