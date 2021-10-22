Cherokee Nation Back In Running for Arkansas Casino

By Victoria McKenzie (October 22, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled that only seated officials can support an application for a casino license, opening a possibility for the Cherokee Nation to bid again for a $225 million project that was snatched away by a state court last year. The court's decision Thursday turned on the phrases "the county judge" and "the mayor" within the 2018 Arkansas Casino Gaming amendment — and whether the phrases necessarily signify officials currently holding office. The constitutional gaming amendment gives the Arkansas Racing Commission the authority to grant four casino licenses in the state, including one license in Pope County. It...

