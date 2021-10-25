United Seeks Win Over Pilots, Flight Attendants' Wage Claims

By Irene Spezzamonte (October 25, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- United Airlines urged a California federal judge to hand it a quick win over claims the airline's on-call payroll calculations violate state minimum wage statutes, arguing that its pay formula guarantees pilots and flight attendants are paid minimum wage. United Airlines Inc. on Friday asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler to grant it summary judgment to the California law wage violations a group of pilots and flight attendants claimed, saying that its pay system guarantees a base on-duty day compensation that increases if crew members' flying activities surpass that minimum. "United's scheme thus satisfies all the elements of a legal pay...

