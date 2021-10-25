Ex-Litigation Funder CEO's Atty Skips Oral Args At 7th. Circ.

By Celeste Bott (October 25, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Litigation funder Oasis Legal Finance and its ex-CEO resolved a trademark dispute just before the Seventh Circuit was prepared to hear arguments in the case, but the circuit court appeared displeased Monday when the executive's counsel failed to show for oral arguments on how to allocate appeal costs. Though Oasis and former CEO Gary Chodes informed the court Friday that they had settled their remaining issues and wanted to drop the appeal, the Seventh Circuit declined their request to vacate oral arguments and had ordered the parties to appear as planned to discuss cost allocation. Only counsel for Oasis appeared....

