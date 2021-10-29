Property Developer Loses Bid To Appeal £3M Suit Against AXA

By Silvia Martelli (October 29, 2021, 12:12 PM BST) -- A judge has rejected a request by a London property developer to appeal in an indemnity suit that it lost against AXA because it had not disclosed that its director was a former executive at Goldman Sachs involved in Malaysia's 1MDB scandal. Lionel Persey QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court, has refused to let Berkshire Assets (West London) Ltd. appeal his earlier conclusion this month. Judge Persey had ruled that AXA Insurance UK PLC would not have insured the developer if it had disclosed that one of its directors was facing criminal charges for arranging bond sales for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS