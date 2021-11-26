African Game Reserve Fights Travel Firm's Damages Bid

By Silvia Martelli (November 26, 2021, 12:28 PM GMT) -- An African game reserve being sued by TUI has told a London court that the travel agency cannot recover damages that it had to pay a schoolgirl after she was injured at the reserve unless the company can prove the losses it suffered. Kariega Party (PTY) Ltd., based in the Eastern Cape, said in its High Court defense that TUI U.K. Ltd. must demonstrate the losses it suffered for an injury claim brought by the pupil to allow the reserve to indemnify the travel company. TUI is "required to prove the extent and consequences of the alleged injuries and any consequential...

