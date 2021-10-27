DOJ Will Revise Trump-Era Home Release Limit, Garland Says

By Jack Queen (October 27, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice will rework a Trump-era legal opinion that inmates on early home release because of the COVID-19 pandemic must go back to prison when the crisis subsides, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday, calling it a "terrible policy." Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. (U.S. Senate) Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee that a compassionate release program under the CARES Act has been a success, noting that only a tiny percentage of inmates had violated the terms of their home confinement. Garland didn't offer a timeline but assured senators that "no one...

