Maryland Court Axes Personal Injury Claims Against USPS

By Jonathan Capriel (October 27, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge tossed a personal injury claim filed by a United States Postal Service customer who said he was injured at a USPS office location, finding that the customer turned in an incomplete Standard Form 95 — specifically leaving blank the damages amount — thus voiding the suit. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III on Tuesday granted the United States' motion to dismiss Kent Blake's lawsuit, which claims a post office in Columbia, Maryland, is liable for his head injury. The judge said he failed to exhaust his administrative remedies before filing suit. Blake attempted to fix the...

