Greens Threaten Suit Over Pa. Fracking Smog Standards

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 27, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity on Wednesday said it intends to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to properly review and revise Pennsylvania's plan to control smog from the methane gas industry. The EPA approved the Keystone State's plan in December, but the center asked the Third Circuit to review the approval, saying the process left out key elements and that the final result should have been stricter on emissions sources. The court in September granted the agency's request that its approval be remanded for further review, but the center said in a notice of intent to sue that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS