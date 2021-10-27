Senate Confirms District Court Judges For Va., Conn.

By James Arkin (October 27, 2021, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed district court judges in Virginia and Connecticut Wednesday, bringing the total number of federal judges confirmed to lifetime appointments to 25 since President Joe Biden took office this year. The Senate voted to confirm Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff to the Eastern District of Virginia, 52-46, and confirmed Sarala Vidya Nagala, a federal prosecutor, to the District of Connecticut by the same vote tally. Both nominees received support from just three Republicans: Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. They were the fifth and sixth judicial nominees confirmed by the Senate this week. Majority Leader...

