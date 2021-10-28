Financial Ombudsman Swamped With COVID Complaints

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 28, 2021, 4:13 PM BST) -- The Financial Ombudsman Service said on Thursday that it has been inundated with complaints linked to the COVID-19 pandemic in the 12 months to March, leaving the body with 60% more claims than it is funded to handle. The ombudsman — the body that resolves disputes between clients and financial institutions — said in its annual report that it received 237,000 complaints in the 2020-21 financial year that were not about payment protection insurance, or PPI, a form of credit protection that was commonly sold wrongly to consumers in the 1990s and 2000s. Complaints about PPI are carved out from the rest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS